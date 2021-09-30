Brewery – Upper Levels (300 dpi promotional)

And now we climb to the heights of the Blackthorne Brewery complex! (First detailed in June with maps of the ground floor and second floor). These three upper levels are all above the main inn & tavern as opposed to the brewery structure on the right. The first two levels are a full-service inn with multiple rooms of many varieties for rent, while the attic level contains a few small rooms that are not rented to guests (as they are under the peaked roof and thus aren’t as friendly to standing up in them), as well as a significant amount of storage space for spare or damaged tables, chairs, and furniture for the rooms below.

Brewery – Upper Levels (1200 dpi)

The rooms at the Blackthorne are better thought of as suites – especially on the third floor many are significantly larger than the homes of the locals who live in the vicinity – they often have baths, multiple beds, and significant living space available and occasionally a whole separate section for the guest’s servant(s).

Brewery – Upper Levels (1200 dpi – no grid)

This map was drawn as Clark Peterson’s Blackthorne Brewery (his rough designs and name used with permission). I’ll provide links to where he is using them once they are complete and published.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!