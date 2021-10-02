This month is Swordtember. I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for the month. If I manage to keep this going for the whole month, I’ll release all 30 sword images (minus the frame and Swordtember logo I drew) as an incidental stock art pack. This is the final Swordtember sword, but I plan to keep drawing more through October until I’m burned out on the project.

A fierce little blade of exceptional sharpness, SerpentTooth is a slashing short sword +1 that deals a vicious d10 damage for such a small blade (in addition to the enchanted +1 bonus).

This sword is based on a request to draw some of the various weapons based on Liz Danforth’s early RPG illustrations – in this case the following halfling vs snake drawing from 1979: