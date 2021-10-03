Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back one of my older maps – originally drawn for the adventure “Bad Myrmidon” to raise funds for Mandy Morbid’s medical expenses in 2013.

The Champion’s Retreat (300dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Constructed at the behest of the champion himself, the exterior of the Champion’s Retreat / Coward’s Retreat is the stone facade of a temple dedicated to the champion’s exploits and deeds. At the base of the temple are three caves meant to represent his willingness to confront death itself. Two of these end in traps, one enters into the retreat itself (and a secret door in one of the trapped caves also leads into the retreat.

The Champion’s Retreat (1200 dpi)

The Champion has hidden in the side chamber of the main hall of the retreat, as a group of amazons chased him here and have castrated his myrmidons that guarded his retreat. Many of the chambers are trapped and guarded by automatons and other strange beings.

The Champion’s Retreat (1200 dpi no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 8,100 pixels (27 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,890 pixels wide or 3,780 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text is NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project. Nor can the low resolution promotional version of the map (with the paper background).

