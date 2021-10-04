Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Keskirr is a single-edged sword suitable for chopping through jungle and goblinoids alike. It is a sword +1, +3 vs goblinoids. Goblinoids struck with a natural 19-20 must save vs death or be horribly dismembered and slain.