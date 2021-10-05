Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Tether was crafted from the heavy quicksilver-like blood of an ancient astral dreadnaught and remains tied to the astral. While a simple sword +2 in most respects (and one of odd balance at that), the wielder can travel at double speed in the astral and is never lost – maybe they don’t know where they are, but they always know where that is in relation to where they entered the astral and any other points of reference they may have from this journey into the endless expanses.