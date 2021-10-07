The Goblin Vault (300 dpi, no commercial license)

“Friendly goblin hosts, interesting food, strong drink, albino owlbears in a secure enclosure, and a fighting arena? Greth, my half-orc friend, this place has EVERYTHING!”

The disciples of the Creed of Zipesm built this structure according to the divine dreams of the 77th high priest of the Creed. Unfortunately as soon as they were done building it, the full extent of the dreams were revealed to the high priest… The structure was to be the final resting place of the faithful.

All the faithful.

As he awoke from the dream the screaming had already begun and by the time the sun rose over the temple there wasn’t anyone remaining in the Creed of Zipesm.

Then the goblins showed up.

As goblins do, they scavenged what they could from the corpses of the faithful, and didn’t put too much thought into what had happened to them all. Then they moved their families in. And started brewing strong goblin wine (you really don’t want to know what goes into goblin wine). They send parties out hunting in the nearby forests and plains, and they trade with a few merchants who are willing to overlook exactly whom they are trading with.

And they kind of operate the place like a grand hotel… well, as “grand” as a goblin facility gets.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

