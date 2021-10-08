Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Khafdun was the blade of the chief bodyguard to the Emperor of Zorisz. It is a Sword +3 that can cast shield on the bearer twice per day.