Five years ago I put out a set of dungeon geomorphs designed to be printed on business cards. And the uptake was fabulous with a number of cool peeps using them as the backs for their business cards.

So here we are a full five years later, and I figured it was about time to expand the set. So here’s five new little geomorphic business card backs:

2021 Business Card Geomorphs – Set 1

Each card is the right size for a business card, with about a 1/8″ over-run at each exit so that you can use them with business card printers that accept bleed in the card designs (so the drawing will go right to the edges of the cards).

For setting up your print files, here’s the cards one image at a time – each is 2.25 x 3.75 inches in size (2 x 3.5 + 1/8 inch bleed in each direction) at 300 dpi.

And, since the intent is for you to be able to make these into business cards, I’m obviously releasing the whole set (and the next set of five that I’m releasing on Tuesday) under the free commercial license so you can do whatever you like with them!

