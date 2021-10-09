Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Ten’ko’s black metal blade is offset by the white enamel over the skull-shaped guard and pommel. Ten’ko is a magic sword but provides no bonus to hit or damage. A creature slain by this blade must make one last save vs Death or be unable to be returned to life by any means short of a wish or divine intervention. The wielder of Ten’ko will gain a necrophidius servant that assembles itself out of the bones of those slain by the weapon – this will occur after the wielder has slain d20 creatures with the blade.