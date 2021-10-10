Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Named after the brightest star in the Northern skies, the Falling Eagle was crafted as a gift and part of a peace pact between two principalities of ancient Zorisz. A generation later the blade returned to those who had it crafted, in the hands of a treacherous princeling of Pantesh. The Falling Eagle is a Sword +1 that counters the casting of cure wounds spells within 60 feet.