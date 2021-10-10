Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Zahnsho the Decapitator was the sword that removed the head of the spider-demon that was consuming the city of Terreboar. The hero who wielded it died in the gouts of acidic blood that ensued, but the blade survived and was enshrined there for a time before being stolen. Despite the great deed for which it is renowned, it is a sword +1.