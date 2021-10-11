Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

A treasure recovered on a great quest through the outer islands of the Dragon Sea, Krakenguard is a Sword +1, +4 vs sea monsters (krakens, dragon turtles, sea serpents, etc). If sacrificed to the sea (and thrown into said where it disappears), it will summon an appropriate sea monster for the area which will serve the wielder for one task.