Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

The current sword of the elven mercenary Rhador (until he slays his nemesis to regain his family blade), Spite is a guardless short sword +1, which flames on command. While flaming it is +2 vs trolls, pegasi, hippogriffs and rocs and +3 vs treants and undead – it casts light and will burn things like a torch would.