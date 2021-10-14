The Ochrenvault – Map 5 (300 dpi promotional)

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

The Ochrenvault – Map 5 (1200 dpi)

Here we enter the deep halls of the Ochrenvault – far beyond the lairs and hunting areas of the morlock tribes. Instead this area is haunted by the shattered remnants of some of the original Ochren sorcerers who crafted the gate to the stars. When the first gate was opened, it tore apart the bodies and souls of those working upon it, leaving them as spectres to haunt these areas. Initially they were hurt, but excited that the gate worked. When the gate was fixed and reopened and the rest of the Elders of Ochren departed through it, they discovered that their discorporated forms could not pass through the gate and they have been trapped here since, gradually going insane in isolation from their kin and unable to approach the gate because of the Xag-Ya locked in the vicinity of the gate machinery. They can’t stand each other’s presence and keep to themselves, angry and spiteful at the living.

The Ochrenvault – Map 5 (1200 dpi, no grid)

The cave / beach on the far left of this area is home to a a pair of deadly brown puddings that hunt in the waters and consume the mushrooms that grow along the beach. They never stray far from the water, and often “sleep” on the natural steps leading up to the Ochren statue on the north side of the river.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

