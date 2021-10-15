Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Crafted on a distant plane, Lament’s Edge was wielded by one of the warriors of the end of time – unlike his kin who remain in stasis waiting for their calling, this nameless warrior was torn from his stasis by potent magics and his goods looted from his cooling corpse. On the prime material, Lament’s Edge is a sword +1, +2 vs magic users. In the ethereal, astral, or elemental planes this increases to +2 / +4, and on the outer planes Lament’s Edge is +3 / +6 and gains the ability to destroy any “wall” spell with a single cut.