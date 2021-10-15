Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

Violence applied in accordance with law to defend or establish order. That is the Twenty-Second Principle of the Codex Bureaucratic. Crafted upon the base of the throne of lord Anu, the Twenty-Second Principle is a sword immutable – it cannot be changed, disguised, or damaged. It is a sword +2 but is treated as a +3 vorpal weapon against chaotic foes.