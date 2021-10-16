Ruined Temple of Sinakad (300 dpi promo)

The hilltop ruins are a quiet reminder that mercy is a lost tradition. Once dedicated to Sinakad, God of Mercy for the Trapped, the temple fell into disuse and then was partially torn down by raiding minotaurs bearing the black skull of Vivistat, God of Doom Unexplained. The massive statue of Sinakad was torn down and shattered, only his sandaled feet remaining on the great plinth at the top of the stairs before the entrance to the inner fane.

While the statues of Sinakad have all been torn down and destroyed, there are still remnants of the worship of the God of Mercy for the Trapped here. The image of Sinakad is still carved into many of the columns around the structure – a massive human body roughly 18 feet tall with the head of a mighty horned ram. The temple ruins have been used as a safe haven for escaped slaves and prisoners, as well as those trapped by potent geases and quests and those going to ground to escape bounty hunters or the law.

But the ruins are unsafe for such escapees right now. Something has disturbed the ruins and uses them to hide from the sun. Clambering around the ceiling of the structure, they hunt – but their hunting hasn’t gone un-noticed either and they in turn have disturbed creatures living beneath the ruins – in the understructures that we’ll explore in our next map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 240 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

