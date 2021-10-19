Beneath the Temple of Sinakad (300 dpi promo)

Two long ramps descend from the ruined temple of Sinakad in the hills above the city. Here the damage from the looting of the temple is less pronounced, but the pressure of time is hard on the old masonry, especially as the ruins no longer protect the ramps from rain and snow. In wet seasons the central area down here can be under as much as four to six feet of water. Fortunately the ramps do keep the waters from flooding much of the rest of the understructures.

Beneath the Temple of Sinakad (1200 dpi)

But the forces of Vivistat, God of Doom Unexplained, left something behind here – and of course no one knows why. At the time it was a head-sized onyx ovoid. But based on the scraping sounds that come from the understructures now it appears to have grown and/or hatched into a rough and stony pitch black ooze of some unknown variety that hunts down below and occasionally sends long crystalline pseudopods up to the temple above seeking the things that hide in the “rafters” of the ruined structure.

Beneath the Temple of Sinakad (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 240 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!