Last month was Swordtember and I drew 30 swords for it… but I’m not done yet. So I’m going to try to draw a sword every day for this month too. Who knows if I’ll run the full month, but whenever I’m done the plan is to put together a book of swords and then at some point release the drawings as an incidental stock art pack.

The rough metal and odd asymmetric design of Wyvern makes the inlayed golden guard of the blade look very out of place combined with the heavy green crystal pommel. A sword +1, on an attack roll of a natural 20, the victim of the attack is struck by a potent poison (as a dagger of venom).