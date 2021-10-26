Beneath the Brewery (300 dpi promo)

Here we are in the final sections of the massive Brewery, Tavern, Inn, and Entertainment complex that is Clark Peterson’s “Blackthorne Brewery”. This level is broken up into three sections – the main two mirror the main structures above, with the basement of the Inn & Tavern (mostly comprised of a very large wine cellar and a cold room maintained by a trapped ice elemental) on the left connected by a passageway to the basement of the Brewery on the right.

Most of what’s down here is storage of goods for use in the businesses upstairs or the product of the brewery. Multiple storage rooms contain their own collections of dry goods, construction material, wines, beers, and spirits, and foodstuffs. Hidden away at the back of the wine cellar is a set of stairs down to a small lair of kobolds in service to the business’s manager.

And speaking of the manager, the third section of the basement is not connected to the other two and is only accessible through the door at the back of the manager’s office. It leads down to a small basement room that is currently unused and dusty. But a secret door leads to a small secret meeting room beyond that, and another secret door again leads to a small store room with a secret compartment in the wall for a few vital “bug out bag” essentials and another secret door to an escape tunnel when you REALLY need to get out of there in a hurry.

This map was drawn as Clark Peterson’s Blackthorne Brewery (his rough designs and name used with permission). I’ll provide links to where he is using them once they are complete and published.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

