The Ochrenvault - Map 6

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

Here we have arrived at the deepest halls of the Ochrenvault, beyond even the areas haunted by the shattered spirits of the remaining Elders of Ochren. Set on the shore of the shallow river that continues down into the unknown and eventually into the sea, the structures on the left include a great hall that appears to be a temple of some kind and the resident makes no efforts to dissuade that belief even though she knows full well that it was a chamber of personal contemplation and meditation for the Elders. This temple-like structure and the areas directly around it are the domain of the last “living” Elder of Ochren – a potent vampiric sorceress who stalks these halls and keeps her spawn in line with threats of fell magics and absolute exsanguination.

The deeper caves to the right of this area are home to the few things that she has no care for – a pair of trappers of immense size have established themselves in the two largest caves. They have grown too large to travel between their caverns anymore, and now these two highly intelligent ambush predators communicate by speaking to each other through these halls – a deep and unnerving sound somewhere between whalesong and the grinding of stone on stone.

