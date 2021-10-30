The Ochrenvault – Low Resolution Tagged

The Elders of the Ochren built a portal to the stars deep within the Ochrenvault – a deep set of caves and “dungeons” that were cut into the mountains by nature and the ochrefolk (a “privileged” class of humans and half-elves that were “permitted” to serve the elders). The Ochrenvault is deep in the inhospitable jungles of one of the Ochren Isles (commonly marked on maps now as the Ochre Isles, as knowledge of the Ochren fades from this world) and delves deep into the tropical island’s rocky hills.

This post compiles the six different sections of the Ochrenvault map into one massive and unwieldly monstrosity. The map measures in at 16 inches by 40 inches at 4 squares per inch (with 10′ squares). If you wanted this blown up to the size used for miniatures, that would be 128 inches (10 feet, 8 inches) by 320 inches (26 feet, 8 inches). If you want to ignore the scale indicator and run with 5′ squares you can reduce that to only 64 inches by 160 inches.

Because of the sheer size of this map, WordPress starts having “issues” displaying it. So here are some download links to get the high resolution versions:

I’m putting together an “Ochrenvault Workbook” in InDesign that I’ll be using to stock the full structure. Once I’ve got the workbook design done I’ll post it to the blog also, and when whenever I get any major work done on the stocking I’ll post those updates also.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

