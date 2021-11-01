Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back a map I drew for Chris Mennell’s “Beyond the Weird” blog – ruins being encroached upon by desert sands.

Windswept desert ruins give way to the remnants of a multilevel subterranean complex that is slowly being taken back by the sand as the weight of ages lays upon it.

Creeping Sands (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Sections of masonry have given way over the years and the sand creeps in where these walls have collapsed – a reminder that the complex may have been built on deeper stone, but the upper sections were made of stone blocks set above the bedrock and then covered by the endless sands. And down in the deeper tombs here there is a strange sight, a cog (ship) that has evidently been assembled within the chamber it sits in now…

Creeping Sands

The 1200 dpi copy of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 8,100 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Further the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.

