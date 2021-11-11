I’m sure this island has a better name, a local name, something the nearby natives call it… but on the map, it is marked as Pirate Booty Island, and thus that is what we call it.

Pirate Booty Island (1200 dpi)

Actually a collection of four small rocky islands in the shallows, the main point of interest is the rocky peak on the main island. Rough caves pierce these rough stones. At the heart of these caves is a sunken chamber with a pool of brackish seawater and, of course, a significant collection of pirate treasure left here as an emergency cache by Washburn ‘Silver Teeth’ Smyth. At one point the islands and small bay were used as a pirate outpost, with small bases in the caves of the main island and the second largest. Of these outposts, all that remains today is blackened sand where fires were once tended in the smaller island’s cave, and a rotten wooden door on the northwest point of the main island that leads up to a raised “lookout”.

Pirate Booty Island (1200 dpi no grids)

The sands of the island are home to a small number of venomous snakes and the stones to harmless small lizards. Aside from that, the main risk while hunting for Silver Teeth’s treasure will be other pirates and treasure hunters seeking to find (or protect) the same cache.

Pirate Booty Island (1200 dpi “B&W”)

Unlike most of my maps, I have included a scale on this one, but it can be easily changed. The hexes (placed using the HexPaperPro font) are 20 feet from flat to flat, and the squares used in the caves are half that.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.