This level of the dungeon is where the hero Kamrorth was slain by the Vampire Prince Sebastian Enoch – his soul consumed by the undead prince’s bastard sword Heartstriker. A cairn of stones and fallen masonry from the dungeon was built up over Kamrorth’s body in the large central hall a cairn where he fell fighting lord Enoch. But this was decades ago – Lord Enoch now resides in his castle at White Crag, and Kamrorth’s company has long disbanded. And in the dungeon things are ever in flux as the power of various factions ebb and flow.

This area is now mostly a no man’s land between factions on the levels above and below this one. It has become the domain of three of Prince Enoch’s spawn who hate each other and won’t leave because they were tasked with watching for the return of Kamrorth’s company (and Prince Enoch has long forgotten them). They slip around in the darkness and occasionally leave the level for a few hours in order to find sustenance among the other denizens of the dungeon.

If someone should dig out Kamrorth’s Cairn, they will discover that while the corpse is not warm, it looks no different now than in the moments following the mortal blow of Heartstriker.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,300 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,170 pixels wide or 4,340 pixels wide, respectively.

