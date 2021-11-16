Vault of the Lost Queens (300 dpi promo)

When a new ruler steps forward to take the throne of the Principality of Kazhkul they must request the blessing of the 11 Queens of Lost Zorisz. For most this involves entering the Vault of the Lost Queens (which dates back to the great Empire of Zorisz) to seek out one or more of these ancient entities and return with a token of their favour. This usually happens in the large 3/4 circular chamber that is the heart of the vault… but sometimes no queen arrives for the meeting, or none of the queens who do arrive are impressed enough to grant their blessing. Then seekers either return pretending they were blessed – or those more concerned with the rituals of power seek out the other undead queens within the complex to acquire their blessing one way or another.

Vault of the Lost Queens

The queens generally keep to themselves – some have a small number of attendants who accompany them (often supplicants now broken of spirit and never to return to claim the throne). And what none of them mention is that the most potent of their number (who lives on the lower level of the vault, to be posted in a few days) is not actually an ancient queen of Zorisz, but is one of the 77 Trapped Between – a collection of minor gods from other worlds who failed to make the transition entirely to this world during the great war.

Vault of the Lost Queens

Because this map was specifically designed to fit on a pocketmaps.com credit-card-sized 4×3 format map, it doesn’t match up perfectly for VTT use. The squares are, as typical for most of my recent work, 300 pixels across, but the design includes required bleed and trim space for the pocketmap format. The blank spaces in the upper right and lower left corners are where the pocketmap format covers would be in the final piece.

