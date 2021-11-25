Odrek’s Orchard (300 dpi promo)

Sages and mystics have many tales of the Sapphire Apples and their miraculous properties. They succor legendary toxins, counter the corrupting touch of chaos, and even return memories stripped away by the river Lethe. Of course, the Imperial Tree was destroyed during the fall of Great Zorisz and only a single Sapphire Apple was saved… but there are tales that one of the caretakers of the Imperial Tree escaped with a small bag of seeds.

This caretaker, a gnarled little dwarf by the name of Odrek, escaped to one of the islands near Kalesh-Sonket and found a small sun-dappled plateau where all but two of the seeds were planted and a small number of the trees have sprouted up. It takes roughly 20 years (d20+10) for a sapphire apple to ripen on the tree, and unripe apples are a vile poison. The trees grow on this small plateau and look no different than any other apple tree until the apples are ripe. Access to the plateau is either by climbing the cliff face to the plateau (remarkably difficult as the cliff seems to resist all who scale it), or through a small cave that Odrek has worked on expanding to make it more comfortable for his pet owlbears…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

