The #DICEMBER2021 challenge is to produce something dicey / RPG / dice game-related each day of December and release it with the #DICEMBER or #DICEMBER2021 tag.

This can be a blog or social media post, a drawing of something RPG-related, a drawing or photograph of actual dice, a random table or die-drop table for us to chuck dice on, etc. The field is wide open, make it dice-related, and honestly, decide for yourself whether you are following the prompts or doing your own thing. We’re cool with it either way.

Dice on!

#Dicember is the creation of Brian Bird