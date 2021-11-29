Our good friend at the Bundle of Holding is currently selling the all-new Worldbuilder’s Toolkit 8, their eighth collection of gamemastering ebooks and world creation tools. This installment in one of the Bundle’s most popular series includes titles from Monte Cook and Kobold Press, plus ready-to-play heists, terrain encounters, and a clever and creative way to generate linked backstories for your entire adventuring party.

Pay just US$9.95 to get all four titles in the Starter Collection (retail value $40) as DRM-free .PDF ebooks, including the 2019 Second Edition of Complete Kobold Guide to Game Design, the Party Backstory Generator (Severed Books), Invisible Hands: The Book of Factions (True Mask Games), and of course, the reason I’m posting this, my 2020 Commercial Map Pack!

(Seriously, the starter collection price is lower than my Map Pack price on its own!)

And if you pay more than the threshold (average) price, which is set at $19.95 to start, you’ll level up and also get our entire Bonus Collection with six more titles worth an additional $57, including Monte Cook’s Your Best Game Ever, the Far Horizon Co-op’s Roleplayer’s Guide to Heists, and four volumes in the True Mask Thousand Trails series of terrain-based encounters: Dark Cities, Edge of the Wilds, Ocean’s Call, and Realm of Leaves.

New worlds await! But if you want the tools to build them, get this Worldbuilder’s Toolkit 8 before it passes beyond the map’s edge Monday, November 29.

https://bundleofholding.com/presents/Toolkit8