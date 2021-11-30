There’s a new item on my Redbubble Shop – the Vault of the Shadow Lich desk pad. This map hasn’t been released yet on the blog, but here it is in mouse pad material and at a size that will cover much of your desk (31.5″ wide by 15.5″ tall). The map on it is slightly less than 2 squares to the inch. Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons (which contains 15 dragon lair maps that I drew) is shown here for scale.

You can grab one for yourself or a gamer friend for Christmas over on my Redbubble Storefront.

I’m finally replacing the stained and mangled Star Wars desk pad on my studio desk.