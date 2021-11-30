Shrine of Grismal, Guardian of the Underworld (300 dpi promo)

The forgotten god Grismal was the guardian of the underworld, the door guard of death. This shrine is built up around a gateway to the underworld that he was believed to guard personally in the form of a small underground river that drops down precariously into the depths shortly after leaving the shrine.

Shrine of Grismal, Guardian of the Underworld (1200 dpi)

The shrine itself is at the end of a box canyon in the badlands. The canyon has significantly more plantlife than the surrounding area because of the small spring that then feeds the underground stream of the shrine. Unusually for a shrine of Grismal, there are two statues in the main shrine, each in its own hexagonal chamber, each showing a single-headed idealized version of Grismal wielding a two-headed flail. To any who know the lore of this forgotten god, this seems some strange heresy compared to the normal depictions of two-headed Grismal with his four-headed flail.

Shrine of Grismal, Guardian of the Underworld (1200 dpi, no grid)

With the faith of Grismal long forgotten, the shrine still sees regular use as it is an easily defended water source in the badlands. Various tribal groups and a bandit group have claimed it at one time or another. Most groups attempt to barricade the left-hand entrance to the structure, leaving only the better-defended door further from the stream accessible.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

