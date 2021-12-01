Image #DICEMBER 2021 – AMMUNITION 01 Wednesday Dec 2021 Posted by Dyson Logos in Doodles, Fantasy ≈ 1 Comment Tags#Dicember, #Dicember2021, Dicember, Doodles, Fantasy, OSR, RPG Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Shelby said:
Back in the days of in-person gaming I was well-known for being able to whip a d20 like a flash and pop someone in the forehead. I never missed.