The Darkling River works its way through the underdark beneath the grey hills to depths unknown. Darklingtown is a trading community built into a series of claustrophobically low-ceilinged caverns on the banks of the Darkling and a number of its tributaries. Darklingtown (which in turn will be made of 9+ maps) is the seventeenth mapped location (and this the 22nd map total) along the Darkling River and the Darkling Sea beyond.

Darklingtown – Frogsport (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

In Frogsport the Darkling is joined by a couple of slow-moving rivers and spreads out into a pair of small lakes. Frogsport is the heart of the “trading town” atmosphere of Darklingtown. Here the buildings are crammed together and sit right on the shore of the lake & river with direct river access via docks and piers where you can tie up your boat, grab a drink of hot mushroom brandy, pick up some supplies for the voyage, and maybe chill out at an inn as your companions go to get their fortunes told, hire a giant snail, or shop for some esoteric dark elven cheeses.

Darklingtown – Frogsport (1200 dpi)

The Frogsport bridges are all tall, arched affairs to allow small boats to travel beneath them – the stony ceilings of the cavern have been cut away above the bridges to give more headroom where they cross over the Darkling. This whole cavern is well lit by lanterns which helps a bit to dispel the claustrophobia of such a wide cavern with only a 12 foot ceiling in most places – but it still often feels like the ceiling is descending upon you to crush the life out of Darklingtown.

Darklingtown – Frogsport (1200 dpi – no grid)

The northern exits from Frogsport lead to Darklingtown South. The rivers to the east connect to East Frogsport. The southern exit leads to the Cavern District and the south river exit leads to the Spills.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Nor is the title of the map included in the commercial license.