#DICEMBER 2021 – BLADE 07 Tuesday Dec 2021 Posted by Dyson Logos in Doodles, Gaming-Related ≈ 1 Comment Tags#Dicember2021, Dicember, Doodles, Fantasy, OSR, RPG This one didn't quite come out as cool on paper as it did in my head. Need more DICEMBER in your life? Join in! Drawings, photos, random tables, whatever you want!
John M. Meagher said:
Maybe a d4 set up as some sort of punch dagger for next time? There’s a handle/grip in one face and the other three faces have sharp edges/points. Just thinking of which die I’d least like to step on. 😀