The Darkling River works its way through the underdark beneath the grey hills to depths unknown. Darklingtown is a trading community built into a series of claustrophobically low-ceilinged caverns on the banks of the Darkling and a number of its tributaries. Darklingtown (which in turn will be made of 9+ maps) is the seventeenth mapped location (and this the 23rd map total) along the Darkling River and the Darkling Sea beyond.

East Frogsport is slightly less crowded than Frogsport, but is similar in design and occupancy – a collection of primarily commercial structures built right up against the slow rivers that flow through this cave. These two rivers are slow-flowing tributaries of the Darkling that join it in Frosport proper. Enterprises along the rivers here include a number of workshops producing a variety of goods, general suppliers, and importers of various goods sold to the residents of the Vorpal District to the southeast.

A major point of interest in East Frogsport is “Frog Tower”. On the west side of the map a is a large circular chamber – this chamber proceeds upwards for several hundred feet (much like a surface tower) to a near-surface level of the underdark and is one of the means by which surface races find themselves in the chaos that is Frogsport. The full map of Frog Tower will be posted in a future update to Darklingtown.

The northern exit from East Frogsport leads to the Tunnels District – essentially a low-rent slum neighbourhood. Upstream along the rivers to the east are a number of small fungal villages that occasionally engage in trade here, and further than them there are rumours of a kuo-toa stronghold. Upstream from the south river is the Vorpal District – a tiered canyon of a cavern that is home to a significant number of homes and is the exception to the low-ceilinged caverns of Darklingtown. The western rivers exit into Frogsport proper.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Nor is the title of the map included in the commercial license.