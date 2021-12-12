I’ve drawn a bunch of fantasy sewer maps over the years, especially following my work on Waterdeep Dragon Heist where I drew a pair of underground bases / lairs set in the sewers. In fact, at least one map in this gallery was designed specifically to mesh with that map.

So here I’ll try to keep an up-to-date list of the sewer maps on the blog, going back to the oldest one…

Also, you should probably check out “My Private Jakalla” which is a whole section of an Empire of the Petal Throne undercity spread over 21 maps which of course includes some significant stretches of sewers.