Roughly three hours trek into the badlands of Pantesh is the haunt of Daglan’s Daggers, a small group of ne’er-do-wells assembled around Daglan Alderpride, a mid-level high elven sorcerer. Not welcome in human or elven society, Daglan has set up camp in this waterfall cave (prior to the Daggers moving in, it was just marked as “waterfall cave” on local maps). The highest level of the cave (on the right – where Daglan’s home and a small barracks are built) is open to the sky – the cave ceiling opens up into a wide chimney where the ceiling collapsed at some point forming the raised section that the buildings are on.

Near the entrance of the cave is another section where the ceiling has partially caved in more recently from the slow erosion of the rock. Guards are posted in this rubble field, and those seeking to join the Daggers usually camp here instead of in the northern cave. The northern cave is where the Daggers assemble for evening meals, sparring, planning, and the occasional party or “intervention”.

Daglan’s Cave is designed to be shrunk down to fit perfectly on a 3″ x 5″ index card. The goal is to have a nice collection of these cards for emergency use when I (or you) need a small dungeon on the fly.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

