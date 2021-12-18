Shut Your Gobhole (1200 dpi with notes)

Recently my co-conspirator and AWESOME artist, James V West, suggested putting together an all-goblin zine. My immediate response was that I would do a series of goblin lair maps entitled “SHUT YER GOBHOLE”. This is the first of these maps. What’s kind of annoying is I completely forgot the element that I was thinking of when I started the map – a series of very low-ceilinged undercaves packed full of stinking goblins that just come boiling out into the main caves when disturbed…

Shut Your Gobhole (1200 dpi)

Instead what we have is a well-established small goblin settlement with guard posts, semi-secret entrances, an honest-to-goodness goblin market, and a number of living areas where goblins assemble when they aren’t hanging out in the goblin market area or at the boss’ cave.

Shut Your Gobhole (1200 dpi, no grid)

Confusing to most PCs will be their first encounter upon entering the goblin lair where they get welcomed with open arms by the security team and escorted to the goblin market… Gotta be friendly to potential new customers, right?

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

