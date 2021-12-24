This is the third set of sewermorphs – and decidedly the least exciting. In this set we focus on geomorphs where the sewer line just runs straight through the centre – no forks, no splits, nothing exciting except 100 feet of sewer across the middle of the tile.

2021 Sewermorphs – Connector Set (1200 dpi)

Like the rest of the sewermorph set – these incorporate a change to the classic dungeonmorph design – adding two additional entrances in the central point of the top and bottom face of the tile for the sewer line. Those faces have to connect to other sewermorphs, while the other faces can connect to any standard dungeon geomorph.

2021 Sewermorphs – Connector Set (1200 dpi, no grid)

And of course, we know who to blame for these new sewermorphs. While I came up with the design and format again (after a bit of experimentation), the impetus is that Inkwell Ideas is going to be launching a new DungeonMorph Kickstarter in the new year as this year is the tenth anniversary of the original DungeonMorph Dice KS. And we’ve got a stellar crew of cartographers working on the new morphs this year!

The 1200 dpi versions of these geomorphs were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are each 3,000 pixels (10 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing each individual geomorph to either 700 pixels wide or 1,400 pixels wide, respectively.

