This is the fourth and final set of sewermorphs for 2021. This set of three geomorphs includes a standard 10×10 geomorph (lower left) a 20×10 geomorph (takes up the space of 2 regular geomorphs – upper left), and a 30×10 geomorph (taking up the space of 3 regular geomorphs – right). Oversized morphs like these allow for larger structures or structures that span a regular gemorph’s break points allowing for designes you couldn’t do within a set of standard geomorphs. The downside of course is that they can’t fit on dice or the regular 10×10 cards.

2021 Sewermorphs – Oversized (1200 dpi)

Like the rest of the sewermorph set – these incorporate a change to the classic dungeonmorph design – adding two additional entrances in the central point of some faces of the tile for the sewer line. Those faces have to connect to other sewermorphs, while the other faces can connect to any standard dungeon geomorph. Both of the oversized geomorphs have only 2 sewer access points at the top and bottom of the geomorph. The regular sized geomorph has a sewer line access on each of the four sides (and a very large collection pool in the middle).

2021 Sewermorphs – Oversized (1200 dpi – no grid)

And of course, we know who to blame for these new sewermorphs. While I came up with the design and format again (after a bit of experimentation), the impetus is that Inkwell Ideas is going to be launching a new DungeonMorph Kickstarter in the new year as this year is the tenth anniversary of the original DungeonMorph Dice KS. And we’ve got a stellar crew of cartographers working on the new morphs this year!

The 1200 dpi versions of these geomorphs were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are each 3,000 pixels (10 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing each individual geomorph to either 700 pixels wide or 1,400 pixels wide, respectively.

