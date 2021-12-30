Isometric Lair of the Xanathar

In the summer of 2017 I was working away on the ultimate secret project for me… Drawing the maps for Waterdeep Dragon Heist, my first commission for Wizards of the Coast and the first time my work would appear in an official D&D adventure. Fast forward to 2021 and there are nine adventure books and a few other products now out with the official D&D logo on the front and my work inside them. One of the coolest bits of this was designing the lair of the Xanathar – the beholder crime boss of Waterdeep.

In fact, I still have the original pencils I submitted to WotC here:

Original Pencils of the Xanathar’s Lair (c) Wizards of the Coast

Today’s post takes the final version of that map (which is slightly different than the pencil roughs) and switches the orientation to isometric. Since the map wasn’t designed with an isometric projection in mind, there are a few awkward overlaps, but overall I think this really works and definitely gets the impression on the various elevations and how they connect across.

Isometric Lair of the Xanathar

