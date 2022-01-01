Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The first release voted for in December is Krelava Manor – an older structure mostly drawn in 2015 and then completed in 2017. The map has been upgraded to 1200 dpi and cleaned up a little for re-release.

The fortified manor of Grumbrek Three-Fingers Krelava stands in the middle of the old estate, a squat three-story stone affair that seems to glower menacingly at the well-appointed homes in the area.

Krelava Manor (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Grumbrek Three-Fingers is a fairly well-known dwarf in town – one of the few who doesn’t spend most or even all their time with dwarven kinfolk. Instead, Grumbrek kicked, defenestrated, and broke bones up through the criminal underground of the city and is now feared, rich, and scarred.

Krelava Manor (1200 dpi)

Krelava manor matches its owner’s disposition and is a small fortress impersonating a house, with windows only on the third floor, murder holes overlooking the front door, and all levels perforated with arrow slits. It contains no underground sections because Grumbrek doesn’t trust that other dwarves couldn’t use it to access the structure.

Krelava Manor (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi copy of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,900 pixels (43 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,010 pixels wide or 6,020 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Further, the text and title are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.

