Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back the Skybridge Nexus!

In the airy heights of the upper levels of the city of towers are places where the towers thin out and the connections between them are almost artistic instead of utilitarian. Sweeping bridges connect fine spires and unlike the lower levels of the city, few buildings have been added to these bridges – leaving them open and clean-looking.

Skybridge Nexus

Here we have a nexus of skybridges connecting six towers. Tower levels near a nexus like this are usually designed to be “public facing” – featuring large lobbies, house-owned businesses, shrines, parks, and markets. Levels above and below a nexus like this are prime real estate for apartments and homes because of the ease of access to other towers.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).

