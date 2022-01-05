I drew 30 swords for Swordtember, and a further 17 swords in Choptober before work got in the way and stopped my run prematurely. So I’m back because I want there to be at least 50 swords when I’m done the set. Maybe more. So consider this an extension of my Swordtember / Choptober series, minus the monthly tags.

Adorned with glass eyes set in a bronze crossguard, Deshmitar is a sword +1 that grants the bearer true seeing on command for five minutes per day (which can be broken up as the bearer pleases). One would swear the eyes blink when viewed from the corner of the eye, but no matter how long you watch it, they remain immobile and still.