The Darkling River works its way through the underdark beneath the grey hills to depths unknown. Darklingtown is a trading community built into a series of claustrophobically low-ceilinged caverns on the banks of the Darkling and a number of its tributaries. Darklingtown (which in turn will be made of 9+ maps) is the seventeenth mapped location (and this the 26th map total) along the Darkling River and the Darkling Sea beyond.

Darklingtown – The Tunnels District (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

The Tunnels District is the “low rent” part of Darklingtown. A set of twisting caverns instead of the wide-open areas of most of the town, residents have built homes into every widening of the passages they could fit into. Even being away from the rivers of Darklingtown, the Tunnels remain thick with moisture and stink of cooking and the ever-present fungus.

Darklingtown – The Tunnels District (1200 dpi)

There are few businesses in the Tunnels – most of the space is given over to housing and few people from the rest of Darklingtown come here so there is very little traffic besides selling rotgut and cheap food to your neighbours. This is a great neighbourhood to wander down the wrong cave and then find yourself with a mild case of stabbing.

Darklingtown – The Tunnels District (1200 dpi – no grid)

The passage to the left leads to the south side of Darklingtown South, while the south passage leads to East Frogsport. The upper right exit leads deeper into the underdark and the doors are kept in an anti-magic field and remain locked and barred at most times. There are also two twisting caves that lead up to the Upper Tunnels district which will be posted in a few months’ time as we finish up all the maps for Darklingtown.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license. Nor is the title of the map included in the commercial license.