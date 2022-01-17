Hex Tower (300 dpi promo)

This asymmetric hexagonal tower has eight floors. The height of the full tower is easily adjusted by choosing if the spiral stairs are 270 degrees (as shown) or if they include an additional 360 degrees of rotation between floors that isn’t shown. This makes the floors roughly 10 feet apart or for a more intimidating structure up to 20 feet apart (for a towering 160 feet). The stairs run clockwise downwards indicating that this is likely a human construction (as most humans are right-handed – elves and dwarves in my campaigns are mostly left-handed).

Hex Tower (1200 dpi)

There are few openings on the ground level of the tower (which is 6 feet above the hill it is built on to aid in defense) while the second and third levels are pierced by multiple arrow slits and the higher levels have actual windows. Levels 1 & 2 are mostly dedicated to defense and storage. Level 3 is the “great hall” and kitchen. Levels 4 & 5 have each been divided into multiple rooms with a pair of balconies on level 5. Level 6 appears to have some special function (eldritch experimentation? demon summoning? contacting higher planes?) and has a small conference room in the tower extension. Finally, the spire on level 8 is almost definitely a wizard’s workroom.

Hex Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

But who dwells here? Who built this spire on the barren hilltop? I’ll leave that to you.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!