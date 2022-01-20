Hex Tower Dungeons (300 dpi promotional)

Beneath the hexagonal tower from Monday’s post are three sublevels – the basements directly below the tower, the more extensive dungeons a good 25 feet below that, and an old set of caverns in the depths. The same set of stairs that leads up through the tower is used to access all the lower levels as well.

The basement level is slightly smaller than the tower itself and is a pretty tight space used primarily for storage although there are also a pair of bunks down here for servants when guests are taking up too much space in the tower above.

The next level down is the dungeons. A pair of guard/gaoler rooms bracket the stairs here. Beyond them are a pair of doors leading to stairs further down and then to locked reinforced doors into the dungeons (and torture/interrogation chamber) beyond. The southern side also leads to the tower’s well and stored water barrels. One of the most miserable jobs in the tower is carting water up from the dungeons level to the upper levels of the structure.

Finally, we have the caverns at the lowest level of the tower. A couple of rooms are down here for whatever purposes drive people to work this far down… and a pair of locked doors lead into the caverns beyond. The caverns are multi-tiered and have been used in the past to grow strange and dangerous fungi, and supposedly also goblin lotus flowers germinated in the bodies of prisoners secreted away from the dungeons above.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

