In a world full of dungeons and dragons, you never know when you are going to run into either of the above. In this case, here’s the root cellar under Grandmaman Crève-Cœur’s little hut. If one accepts a dinner invitation while visiting Grandmaman, odds are she’ll need something trifling for the soup, like just one more rutabaga or perhaps a leek. Fortunately, she says, she keeps a few spares in the root cellar. Just through that door there, dearie!

Beyond that door are stairs leading down into the cold dirt, and then down into stone… (The entrance stairs lead into the room in the centre of the map, just south of the room with the open grey square). At each landing as the stairs descend there are doors into various parts of the “root cellar”. Strange passages, massive chambers, twisting caverns, secret doors, and of course a mythic dragon prowling the space (who happens to know where that rutabaga is, if you ask nicely).

Just north of the entrance chamber is a large square chamber where you enter on the upper mezzanine and can see down to the flooded chamber below. The lower level is shown to the left of the chamber on the map, and two stairwells lead into it. On the south side of that chamber (not visible from the mezzanine) are a number of old coffins floating in the brackish stagnant water… And in each, there is an old dead woman with her heart removed neatly with a kitchen knife. Each looks identical to Grandmaman Crève-Cœur.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 7,200 pixels (24 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,680 pixels wide or 3,360 pixels wide, respectively.

