Twelve years ago I started posting Geomorphs to this blog. Twelve years. I posted the first geomorph to the blog at the end of October, 2009. Here we are in 2022 and I’m still posting new ones to add to the mix. These new geomorphs are, of course, the fault of Inkwell Ideas who will be launching a new DungeonMorph Dice / Cards campaign later this month!

Crypt-o-morphs – Set 1 (1200 dpi)

This set of six geomorphs is all centred around crypts and tombs and associated structures (although this particular set is heavy on the crypts and tombs and light on other structures and memorials.) Each geomorph (of which there are six here, for those new to geomorphs) can be connected to each other geomorph either in a grid format as they are laid out, or offset where you move each column or row (your choice) over by five squares so the two exits on one face of the geomorph connect to two different geomorphs.

Crypt-o-morphs – Set 1 (1200 dpi, no grid)

I have a selection of more Crypt-o-Morphs coming up next month, along with some more cave-oriented ones. In total, I believe I have four more sets of geomorphs drawn and ready for release in the next month or so.

The 1200 dpi versions of these geomorphs were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are each 3,000 pixels (10 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing each individual geomorph to either 700 pixels wide or 1,400 pixels wide, respectively.

