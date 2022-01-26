These are “the bois” – the skinny one in front is Lieutenant Colonel Jack O’Neill (Two Ells) and the round one in the back is Junior. For this shot they have been rudely awakened by the paparazzi to acquire this photo of them sleeping together on one of my maps in blanket form.

Allow me a moment of crass commercialization of these lovely cats who keep me partially sane – while you will have to supply your own cats, the Throw Blanket of the Winter Tombs is available through my RedBubble shop here: Throw Blanket of the Winter Tombs.